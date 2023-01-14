Around the Town

Event

'21st Dhaka International Film Festival'

Venues: Alliance Française de Dhaka, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangladesh National Museum, Star Cineplex

Date: 14 – 22 January

Time: 4 PM – 10 PM

'Sakrain Festival 2023'

Venue: Puran Dhaka

Date: 14 January

Time: 10 AM

'14th DRMC National Science Carnival', featuring Project displays; wall magazine and scrapbook exhibitions; science illustrations, science poster design; biology, physics, chemistry and general science olympiad, etc

Venue: Dhaka Residential Model College, Mohammadpur

Date: 26 – 29 January

Time: 9 AM – 5 PM

Art

'Consideration of Eternity', an exhibition of artworks by Rashed Sukhon

Venue: EMK Center, Dhanmondi

Date: 17 December – 14 January

Time: 9 AM – 6 PM

'Noncelestial Optics', an exhibition of artworks by Mustafa Zaman

Venue: Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia

Date: First phase 6 – 14 January, second phase 16 – 21 January

Time: 4 PM – 10 PM (except Sundays)

'DCCACC Presents Abstraction 2023', featuring art, photography, crafts, etc

Venue: Dhaka City College, Dhanmondi

Date: 18 – 19 January

Time: 10 AM – 5 PM

'The Odyssey: Crossroads of Dreams and Memories', an exhibition of artworks by Md Tokon

Venue: Edge Gallery

Date: 21 January – 16 February

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Chonde Borne', an exhibition artworks by Professor Naima Haque

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 13 - 28 January

Time: 11 AM - 8 PM

Music

'Passing on the Tradition', featuring Arjun Verma, Shiraz Ali Khan, Pandit Arup Chattopadhyay, Nishaant Singh, Dr. Nabanita Chowdhury, Mainak Biswas, Dr. Priyanka, Reenat Fouzia, Mrityunjoy Das, Zakir Hossen, Tausir Majumdar, National Anthem Choir led by Shumondo Roy

Venue: International Mother Language Institute (IMLI), Shegun Bagicha

Date: 20 January

Time: 4 PM

'ROCKKAVEN 2023', featuring Artcell, Nemesis, Karnival, Level Five, Encore and others

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 15 January

Time: 1 PM

'Centennial Tribute to Maestro Ali Akbar Khansahib', featuring pakhawaj and tabla by Nishaant Singh and Mainak Biswas, and sarod recital by Shiraz Ali Khan, Pandit Arup Chattopadhyay and Nishaant Singh

Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani

Date: 21 January

Time: 7 PM

'Rock Junkies 2023', featuring Aftermath, Owned and Level Five

Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon

Date: 20 January

Time: 2 PM

'Acoustic Eve', featuring Masha Islam, Shuvro, Aseer Arman, and Gonje Fereshta

Venue: Esscre, Dhanmondi

Date: 14 January

Time: 7 PM