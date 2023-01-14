AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'21st Dhaka International Film Festival'
Venues: Alliance Française de Dhaka, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangladesh National Museum, Star Cineplex
Date: 14 – 22 January
Time: 4 PM – 10 PM
'Sakrain Festival 2023'
Venue: Puran Dhaka
Date: 14 January
Time: 10 AM
'14th DRMC National Science Carnival', featuring Project displays; wall magazine and scrapbook exhibitions; science illustrations, science poster design; biology, physics, chemistry and general science olympiad, etc
Venue: Dhaka Residential Model College, Mohammadpur
Date: 26 – 29 January
Time: 9 AM – 5 PM
Art
'Consideration of Eternity', an exhibition of artworks by Rashed Sukhon
Venue: EMK Center, Dhanmondi
Date: 17 December – 14 January
Time: 9 AM – 6 PM
'Noncelestial Optics', an exhibition of artworks by Mustafa Zaman
Venue: Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia
Date: First phase 6 – 14 January, second phase 16 – 21 January
Time: 4 PM – 10 PM (except Sundays)
'DCCACC Presents Abstraction 2023', featuring art, photography, crafts, etc
Venue: Dhaka City College, Dhanmondi
Date: 18 – 19 January
Time: 10 AM – 5 PM
'The Odyssey: Crossroads of Dreams and Memories', an exhibition of artworks by Md Tokon
Venue: Edge Gallery
Date: 21 January – 16 February
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM
'Chonde Borne', an exhibition artworks by Professor Naima Haque
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 13 - 28 January
Time: 11 AM - 8 PM
Music
'Passing on the Tradition', featuring Arjun Verma, Shiraz Ali Khan, Pandit Arup Chattopadhyay, Nishaant Singh, Dr. Nabanita Chowdhury, Mainak Biswas, Dr. Priyanka, Reenat Fouzia, Mrityunjoy Das, Zakir Hossen, Tausir Majumdar, National Anthem Choir led by Shumondo Roy
Venue: International Mother Language Institute (IMLI), Shegun Bagicha
Date: 20 January
Time: 4 PM
'ROCKKAVEN 2023', featuring Artcell, Nemesis, Karnival, Level Five, Encore and others
Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara
Date: 15 January
Time: 1 PM
'Centennial Tribute to Maestro Ali Akbar Khansahib', featuring pakhawaj and tabla by Nishaant Singh and Mainak Biswas, and sarod recital by Shiraz Ali Khan, Pandit Arup Chattopadhyay and Nishaant Singh
Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani
Date: 21 January
Time: 7 PM
'Rock Junkies 2023', featuring Aftermath, Owned and Level Five
Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon
Date: 20 January
Time: 2 PM
'Acoustic Eve', featuring Masha Islam, Shuvro, Aseer Arman, and Gonje Fereshta
Venue: Esscre, Dhanmondi
Date: 14 January
Time: 7 PM