Around the Town

Event

'Sakrain Festival 2023'

Venue: Puran Dhaka

Date: 14 January

Time: 10 AM

'Dhaka Lit Fest 2023'

Venue: Bangla Academy

Date: 5 – 8 January

Time: 9 AM – 8:30 PM

'Dhaka Flow', a Yoga and wellness festival

Venue: Gulshan Society Lake Park

Date: 13 January

Time: 11 AM – 5 PM

Comedy

'Almost Weekend Show', featuring 11 new and veteran comics

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2

Date: 10 January

Time: 7:30 PM

'Rustic Comedy Vol-11'

Venue: Rustic Eatery, Banani

Date: 7 January

Time: 6 PM

Art

'19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh', the biggest international art exhibition in Asia featuring participation from 114 countries

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 8 December – 7 January

Time: 11AM – 8PM (3 PM to 8 PM on Fridays)

'Bengal Stream: The Vibrant Architecture Scene of Bangladesh', an exhibition celebrating the dynamism and innovation of contemporary architecture in Bangladesh

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 9 December – 9 January

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

'Consideration of Eternity', an exhibition of artworks by Rashed Sukhon

Venue: EMK Center, Dhanmondi

Date: 17 December – 14 January

Time: 9 AM – 6 PM

'7th DRMC NATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY FEST 2022'

Venue: Dhaka Residential Model College

Date: 5 – 7 January

Time: 9 AM – 5 PM

'DCCACC Presents Abstraction 2023', featuring art, photography, crafts, etc

Venue: Dhaka City College, Dhanmondi

Date: 18 – 19 January

Time: 10 AM – 5 PM

'Noncelestial Optics', an exhibition of artworks by Mustafa Zaman

Venue: Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia

Date: First phase 6 – 14 January, second phase 16 – 21 January

Time: 4 PM – 10 PM (except Sundays)

Music

'ROCKKAVEN 2023', featuring Artcell, Nemesis, Karnival, Level Five, Encore and others

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 15 January

Time: 1 PM