AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'Sakrain Festival 2023'
Venue: Puran Dhaka
Date: 14 January
Time: 10 AM
'Dhaka Lit Fest 2023'
Venue: Bangla Academy
Date: 5 – 8 January
Time: 9 AM – 8:30 PM
'Dhaka Flow', a Yoga and wellness festival
Venue: Gulshan Society Lake Park
Date: 13 January
Time: 11 AM – 5 PM
Comedy
'Almost Weekend Show', featuring 11 new and veteran comics
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 10 January
Time: 7:30 PM
'Rustic Comedy Vol-11'
Venue: Rustic Eatery, Banani
Date: 7 January
Time: 6 PM
Art
'19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh', the biggest international art exhibition in Asia featuring participation from 114 countries
Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha
Date: 8 December – 7 January
Time: 11AM – 8PM (3 PM to 8 PM on Fridays)
'Bengal Stream: The Vibrant Architecture Scene of Bangladesh', an exhibition celebrating the dynamism and innovation of contemporary architecture in Bangladesh
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 9 December – 9 January
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
'Consideration of Eternity', an exhibition of artworks by Rashed Sukhon
Venue: EMK Center, Dhanmondi
Date: 17 December – 14 January
Time: 9 AM – 6 PM
'7th DRMC NATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY FEST 2022'
Venue: Dhaka Residential Model College
Date: 5 – 7 January
Time: 9 AM – 5 PM
'DCCACC Presents Abstraction 2023', featuring art, photography, crafts, etc
Venue: Dhaka City College, Dhanmondi
Date: 18 – 19 January
Time: 10 AM – 5 PM
'Noncelestial Optics', an exhibition of artworks by Mustafa Zaman
Venue: Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia
Date: First phase 6 – 14 January, second phase 16 – 21 January
Time: 4 PM – 10 PM (except Sundays)
Music
'ROCKKAVEN 2023', featuring Artcell, Nemesis, Karnival, Level Five, Encore and others
Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara
Date: 15 January
Time: 1 PM