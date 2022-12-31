AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'SEU Cultural Fest 2022', a music, dance and art competition for university students
Venue: Southeast University BCPR Department, Banani
Date: 18 – 31 December
Time: 10 AM – 6 PM
Art
'19th Asian Art Biennale Bangladesh', the biggest international art exhibition in Asia featuring participation from 114 countries
Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha
Date: 8 December – 7 January 2023
Time: 11AM – 8PM (3 PM to 8 PM on Fridays)
'Sangram', a solo exhibition of artworks of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 13 – 31 December
Time: 11 AM – 8 PM
'Bengal Stream: The Vibrant Architecture Scene of Bangladesh', an exhibition celebrating the dynamism and innovation of contemporary architecture in Bangladesh
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 9 December – 9 January
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
'Am I guilty', an exhibition of clothes worn by rape victims to dispel the myth that provocative dress causes sexual crimes
Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath
Date: 29 – 31 December
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
Music
'SRU Phantom Overdrive Vol 1', school bands to get on stage with rock bands
Venue: Scholastica, Uttara
Date: 4 January
Time: 12 PM