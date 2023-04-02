Work abstention in India's Petrapole: Import-export at a standstill in Benapole for 2nd day

Export and import through Benapole land port in Jashore with neighbouring India remain suspended for the second consecutive day today (April 2, 2023) due to a work abstention of clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents in India's Petrapole land port.

Several hundreds of goods-laden Bangladeshi trucks heading towards India have been stuck at the Benapole port since Saturday (1 April).

Abdul Jalil, deputy director of Benpole land port, confirmed the development saying that the work abstention continues for the second day.

Rahman, general secretary of Benapole C&F Staff Association, said that 'Mostafa Organic' from Satkhira exported three tonnes of fish through the Benapole border on 18 March.

A local C&F agent submitted documents at the Benpople customs; "Baba International" of North 24 Parganas in India was importing the consignment.

Tipped-off, members of India's Border Security Force (BSF) seized gold bars weighing around 4.66kg from the Bangladeshi truck when it arrived there.

An Indian truck driver and a C&F employee were sued in a case in this connection there, he said.

Protesting the case, users of the Indian land port called a strike yesterday, demanding the withdrawal of the case filed against the Indian C&F employee in connection with the recovery of the 40 gold bars from the Bangladeshi truck at Petropol land port on 18 March.

Urging the authorities concerned to address the problem, Benapole Import-Export Association Vice President Aminul Huq said that around 300 trucks carrying goods including jute and jute products, chemicals for textiles, and fish were stranded at the local land port due to the strike.

Businessmen allege that they are being subjected to harassment due to the smuggling of gold and drugs.