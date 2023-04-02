Work abstention in India's Petrapole: Import-export at a standstill in Benapole for 2nd day

Economy

UNB
02 April, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 01:41 pm

Related News

Work abstention in India's Petrapole: Import-export at a standstill in Benapole for 2nd day

UNB
02 April, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 01:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Export and import through Benapole land port in Jashore with neighbouring India remain suspended for the second consecutive day today (April 2, 2023) due to a work abstention of clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents in India's Petrapole land port.

Several hundreds of goods-laden Bangladeshi trucks heading towards India have been stuck at the Benapole port since Saturday (1 April).

Abdul Jalil, deputy director of Benpole land port, confirmed the development saying that the work abstention continues for the second day.

Rahman, general secretary of Benapole C&F Staff Association, said that 'Mostafa Organic' from Satkhira exported three tonnes of fish through the Benapole border on 18 March.

A local C&F agent submitted documents at the Benpople customs; "Baba International" of North 24 Parganas in India was importing the consignment.

Tipped-off, members of India's Border Security Force (BSF) seized gold bars weighing around 4.66kg from the Bangladeshi truck when it arrived there.

An Indian truck driver and a C&F employee were sued in a case in this connection there, he said.

Protesting the case, users of the Indian land port called a strike yesterday, demanding the withdrawal of the case filed against the Indian C&F employee in connection with the recovery of the 40 gold bars from the Bangladeshi truck at Petropol land port on 18 March.

Urging the authorities concerned to address the problem, Benapole Import-Export Association Vice President Aminul Huq said that around 300 trucks carrying goods including jute and jute products, chemicals for textiles, and fish were stranded at the local land port due to the strike.

Businessmen allege that they are being subjected to harassment due to the smuggling of gold and drugs.

Bangladesh / Top News / South Asia

Benapole-Petrapole / Trade / Bangladesh-India / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

4h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

2h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

2h | TBS Stories
Trump to appear in court Tuesday

Trump to appear in court Tuesday

2h | TBS World
IPL introduces 'Impact player'

IPL introduces 'Impact player'

2h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend