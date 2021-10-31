VAT detectives realise Tk3.48cr evavded VAT from Incontrade 

Economy

TBS report
31 October, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 08:42 pm

Related News

VAT detectives realise Tk3.48cr evavded VAT from Incontrade 

TBS report
31 October, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 08:42 pm
VAT detectives realise Tk3.48cr evavded VAT from Incontrade 

The VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate on Sunday recovered Tk3.48 crore in evavded VAT from Incontrade Ltd, an inland container depot (ICD) based in Chattogram.

Earlier, the NBR's VAT intelligence agency in an investigation uncovered the dodging of the amount by the company and filed a case against it under the VAT Act.

A team, led by Tanvir Ahmed, deputy director of VAT intelligence directorate, conducted an investigation into its activities between July 2014 and June 2017.

According to the investigation report, Incontrade is bound to pay VAT as per the law, but it did not do so.

During the investigation, the VAT intelligence agency took into consideration the company's annual audit reports, copies of treasury invoices and other documents submitted at different times while making the report. They also took into account various information and statements in the company's defence during the investigation.

During the investigation, the company's payable VAT deduction at source amounted to Tk38.76 lakh during July 2014-June 2017, but it dodged the amount. The company was charged Tk21.80 lakh in interest at a monthly 2% rate as a penalty for VAT evasion.

The company also showed sales lower than the actual amount in its annual audit report and thus evaded over Tk1.61 crore, the investigation found.

Under the VAT law, around Tk1.26 crore in interest on the evaded amount is applicable at 2% monthly rate. 

All together the company had to pay around Tk3.48 crore.

Bangladesh / Top News

VAT Auditvat / vat / Incontrade Ltd / Chattagram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

1d | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

1d | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

1d | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 