US Coast Guard expresses satisfaction over Ctg port security measures 

The US Coast Guard has expressed satisfaction with the overall security measures at Chattogram port.

Recently a delegation of the US Coast Guard visited the port and gave their positive opinion after observing its overall security system, said a press release.

Some 1,241 cameras have been installed to strengthen and modernise the port's security system and 60 tonnes of hazardous goods have already been destroyed at the port under the supervision of customs authorities.

Navigability improvement work reached 95% of completion through dredging from Sadarghat of Karnaphuli river to Bakliar Char; The rest of the work will be completed in September.

Details about the measures were disclosed at a meeting regarding the development, financial and administration of Chattogram port held in the meeting room of the Ministry of Shipping Sunday (11 September).

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP presided over the meeting.

Conservation dredging work will continue in the area for the next three years. Modern Public Address System (PAS) is currently in place at various gates, sheds and yards for port security. Security has been beefed up at Pangaon Inland Container Terminal (ICT) and Kamalapur Inland Container Depot (ICD).

Emphasis is placed on installing scanners at all gates of the port. In order to implement the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, the installation of container scanners at export-bound gates is underway.

Procurement of necessary equipment for various yards and terminals of the port is ongoing. Measures are being taken against unauthorized movement of bulkheads in the port limit area of ​​the port.

Secretary of the Ministry Md Mostafa Kamal along with senior officials and Chairman of Chittagong Port Rear Admiral M Shahjahan and department heads were present in the meeting.