US Coast Guard expresses satisfaction over Ctg port security measures 

Economy

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 07:02 pm

Related News

US Coast Guard expresses satisfaction over Ctg port security measures 

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 07:02 pm
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS
File photo of Chattogram Port. Photo: TBS

The US Coast Guard has expressed satisfaction with the overall security measures at Chattogram port.

Recently a delegation of the US Coast Guard visited the port and gave their positive opinion after observing its overall security system, said a press release. 

Some 1,241 cameras have been installed to strengthen and modernise the port's security system and 60 tonnes of hazardous goods have already been destroyed at the port under the supervision of customs authorities.

Navigability improvement work reached 95% of completion through dredging from Sadarghat of Karnaphuli river to Bakliar Char; The rest of the work will be completed in September.

Details about the measures were disclosed at a meeting regarding the development, financial and administration of Chattogram port held in the meeting room of the Ministry of Shipping Sunday (11 September).

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP presided over the meeting.

Conservation dredging work will continue in the area for the next three years. Modern Public Address System (PAS) is currently in place at various gates, sheds and yards for port security. Security has been beefed up at Pangaon Inland Container Terminal (ICT) and Kamalapur Inland Container Depot (ICD).

Emphasis is placed on installing scanners at all gates of the port. In order to implement the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, the installation of container scanners at export-bound gates is underway. 

Procurement of necessary equipment for various yards and terminals of the port is ongoing. Measures are being taken against unauthorized movement of bulkheads in the port limit area of ​​the port.

Secretary of the Ministry Md Mostafa Kamal along with senior officials and Chairman of Chittagong Port Rear Admiral M Shahjahan and department heads were present in the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram Port / US coast guard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

9h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

9h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

8h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

15m | Videos
Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

1h | Videos
Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

1h | Videos
Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’