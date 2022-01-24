Union Bank to debut on bourses Wednesday

Stocks

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:02 pm

Related News

Union Bank to debut on bourses Wednesday

The bank’s primary shares drew 3.62 times higher offers

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:02 pm
Union Bank to debut on bourses Wednesday

Union Bank Ltd will make its stock trading debut on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on 26 January. 

On 23 January, the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) credited the bank's primary shares to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of investors.

The bank completed its initial public offering (IPO) subscription between 26 and 30 December 2021.

According to DSE, investors subscribed to a total of Tk1,548 crore of the IPO shares, which was 3.62 times higher than its IPO size. 

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed Union Bank to raise Tk428 crore from the capital market upon two conditions.

First, the bank must invest Tk200 crore in the capital market in 2021 as per Bangladesh Bank's circular. At the end of 2020, it had invested Tk4 crore in the capital market.

The other condition stipulates that until being listed on the capital market, the private sector lender may not declare any dividends for its shareholders.

The face value of the shares was Tk10 each.

Of the total funds raised, the bank will invest Tk271.50 crore in SME and project finance, Tk100 crore in government securities, Tk50 crore in the share market, and the rest for IPO expenses.

Prime Bank Investment and Brac EPL Investment are the issue managers of Union Bank's IPO.

As per the bank's draft prospectus, S Alam Group is its owner, and most of the bank's directors are from the same business group.

Union Bank was incorporated in 2013 and is operating as a full-fledged Islami bank. Its paid-up capital is Tk558.93 crore.

According to its financial statements, the bank's net profit was Tk98.84 crore at the end of 2020, 66% higher than a year ago. In 2018, its net profit was Tk95.36 crore, 37% higher than in 2019.

At the end of 2021, its classified loans stood at Tk420 crore, which was 2.52% of its total loan portfolio.

Top News

Union Bank / DSE / CSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

6h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

7h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

10h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

11h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

3h | Videos
New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

New pay structure for banks to discourage good performers

3h | Videos
'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

'Dhopkols’ used to provide safe drinking water to Rajshahi residents

3h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’