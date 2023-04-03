Turnover on SME board jumps by 31%

Turnover on the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) jumped by 31.62% to Tk10.34 crore on Monday, which is the highest since 4 January this year.

The Small Capital Platform Index – DSMEX - today increased by 10.54 points to reach 1,217 points.

Earlier, on Sunday, the turnover had jumped by 150% to Tk7.84 crore.

In the previous trading session, DSMEX increased by 6.54% or 74 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 10 scrips advanced and 3 scrips declined while no scrips were unchanged.

Master Agro topped the gainers' list after it gained 4.44% to Tk84.7 each, followed by Wonderland Toys with 3.78% to Tk30.2 each, and Krishibid Feed with 3.03% to Tk20.4 each.

Meanwhile, Star Adhesives lost 5.21% to Tk60.10 each.