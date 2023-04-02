SME board turnover, index see sudden spike

Stocks

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 10:11 pm

Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The turnover and index of the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a significant spike on Sunday, while the main board remained volatile amid lower liquidity supply. 

On Sunday, the turnover at the SME board suddenly jumped by 150% to Tk7.84 crore as investor participation increased. The DSMEX index also increased by 6% or 74 points to 1203.80 points.

Sunday's turnover on the SME platform is the highest since 24 January this year. 

In the previous trading session on Thursday, turnover at the DSE's SME board was Tk3.14 crore, and the index inched up by 3.47% or 38 points.

After the highest turnover in January, the SME platform's turnover had been continuously declining, according to DSE. 

However, indices at the main board have slowly been inching up, and turnover has also been slowly improving after a positive move, as corporate bonds are keeping out of banks' exposure in the company act amendment.

The SME board is another trading platform of the DSE that started in September 2021, where small and medium companies get listed, and only eligible investors can buy-sell shares on this platform. 

After the launch of the new platform, SME stocks saw their prices skyrocketing as price manipulation of these shares was much easier than large-cap companies in the main board. So, owing to the high risk, small or general investors are not allowed to trade on this platform.

According to DSE information, out of the traded stocks, only one stock's price declined, and 12 stocks' prices advanced on Sunday.

Of these, seven scrips saw the highest price hike of around 8% to 10%, and no scrip's price was changed.

According to DSE data, Krishibid Seed was on the top of the gainers' list on Sunday. The share gained 10% to reach Tk25.30 each.
Krishibid Feed gained 10% to Tk19.80 each, and Achia Sea Foods' shares soared 9.96% to Tk26.50 each. 

Star Adhesives Limited was the worst share on Sunday, declining by 6.87% to Tk61 each.

SME Board / DSE

