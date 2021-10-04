Tax break till 2032 for API producers coming

Stocks

Jasim Uddin & Ahsan Habib Tuhin
04 October, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 03:41 pm

Related News

Tax break till 2032 for API producers coming

To stay eligible for the tax break, raw material suppliers will also have to spend 1% of their annual turnover on research and development

Jasim Uddin & Ahsan Habib Tuhin
04 October, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 03:41 pm
Active pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is likely going to continue a tax break till 2032 for local pharma raw material producers, subject to complying with certain conditions, such as introducing at least five new ingredients a year.

The revenue board has come up with such a facility to achieve self-reliance on active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and laboratory reagent and to draw in foreign investment, according to sources familiar with the matter.

According to Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, the country's pharma companies have a demand for around 6,000 crore worth of raw materials, which is growing by 12% per year. Domestic companies currently meet raw materials amounting to Tk400-500 crore.

According to law ministry sources, there is now a tax exemption in place on production of raw materials locally until 2022. The facility will now be extended to 2032 on certain conditions, as per a NBR proposal to the finance ministry.

Last week the law ministry gave its consent to the proposal, paving the way for the tax exemption, according to sources at the law ministry.

To stay eligible for the tax break, raw material suppliers will also have to spend 1% of their annual turnover on research and development.

Those who will manufacture three APIs or laboratory reagents will get a 22.5% cut in corporate tax, meaning that they will pay 7.5% in tax. Failing to conform to the conditions, non-listed companies will count a 30% regular corporate tax, while the listed ones will pay 22.5%, according to the NBR proposal.

If a company is penalised by any government regulatory authorities, such as the directorate general of drug administration, for manufacturing low-quality pharma raw materials in a given year, they will be stripped of the tax relief for that year.

A NBR letter sent to the finance ministry said domestic raw material production capacity will increase to Tk5,750 crore a year alongside creating around 5 lakh jobs if the new facilities are given to local manufacturers.

SM Saifur Rahman, managing director at Active Fine Chemicals Limited, told The Business Standard, "Bangladesh will not get the benefit of patent exemption under Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) from 2033. So, we will have to be self-sufficient in pharmaceutical raw material production."

In 2018, the commerce ministry formulated the National Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Laboratory Reagents Production and Export Policy to incentivise API production. The API policy aims to produce 370 key API molecules for exports and cut reliance on raw material imports by 2032.

As per the policy, API manufacturers are now enjoying the VAT exemption until 2032.   

Besides, the producers get a 20% cash incentive if they add a minimum 20% value. The conditions of value addition will be reviewed after 2026.

The APIs account for 30% of total drug costs in the case of small molecules and can go up to 55% for generic products. 

Currently, Bangladesh meets 98% of the demand for finished-form pharmaceutical products locally. Despite being nearly self-sufficient in the area of finished drugs, the country depends on imports for more than 90% of APIs. 

Heavy reliance on raw material imports makes the pharmaceutical industry vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and price volatility, according to industry insiders.

At present, 15 local companies, including Square Pharma, Beximco Pharma, Active Fine chemicals Ltd, ACI Limited, Globe Pharma, Gonoshasthaya Pharma, Opsonin Pharma, Drug International and Eskayef produce around 40 APIs. 

Among them, Active Fine chemicals Ltd is the only company listed on the capital market, which does not produce any finished medicine. Gonoshasthaya Pharmaceuticals Limited alone accounts for about 60% of APIs manufactured locally.

According to IQVIA, a US-based healthcare data science company, the country's pharmaceutical market surpassed Tk27,000 crore in 2020 with an annual growth of more than 10%. Bangladeshi companies also exported medicines worth around Tk1,500 crore in FY21. However, the country's top 10 companies sell about 71% of total medicines.

Top News

Tax Break / tax breaks / API / API sharing agreement / National Board of Revenue (NBR) / Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

4h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment