Takaful Islami Insurance declares 11% cash dividend for 2021

Takaful Islami Insurance Limited has recommended an 11% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021.

The dividend was declared at the company's board meeting on Tuesday evening.

The insurer will hold an annual general meeting (AGM) on 23 July 2022 and set 31 May as the record date for the AGM.

Incorporated in 2001, Takaful Islami Insurance listed on the capital market in 2008.

The principal objects of the company are to provide a wide range of indemnity and insurance guarantees other than the life insurance business.

For 2021, the net profit of the company was Tk9.58 crore, which was Tk7.03 crore the previous year.

Its earnings per share were Tk2.25 and its net asset value was Tk19.15 as of 31 December 2021.

The price to earnings ratio based on the latest unaudited financial statements of the company stood at 28.34 points.

The company has maintained a minimum paid-up capital of Tk40 crore as per law but did not hold 60% shares in their paid-up capital to comply with regulatory requirements.

As of 31 March 2022, sponsors and directors jointly held 50.34%, institutions 14.87%, foreign investors 0.07%, and the general public, 34.72% shares of the company.

The last share trading price of the company on the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk65 per share on Wednesday.