Stocks witness moderate gain at opening

Stocks

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 11:27 am

Saif Powertec grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk37.31 crore, followed by Fu-wang Ceramic and GBB Power

TBS Photo.
TBS Photo.

Equity indices of the country's stock exchanges witnessed an upward trend despite the selling pressure by the investors during the first hour of the trading session on Sunday.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), slightly rose by 0.05% to 6,408 points till 11am.

The DSE turnover stood at Tk449.61 crore in the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, 141 companies' share price advanced, while 189 declined and 42 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Saif Powertec grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk37.31 crore, followed by Fu-wang Ceramic and GBB Power.

The newly listed Baraka Patenga Power shares secured the top position in the gainers' list, while Fareast Finance Textile was the top loser during the first trading hour on Sunday.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 51 points to reach 18,621 at 11:00 am.  

Due to countrywide strict lockdown, the trading schedule of the stock exchanges has been set from 10am to 1pm, instead of 2:30 pm. The new schedule will remain effective from 25 July to 5 August.

