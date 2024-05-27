Stocks break a nine-day losing streak

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) gained 59 points on Monday, snapping the nine-day-long losing streak.

The DSEX reached 5,310 points on the day, soaring 1.13% from the previous session.

The turnover value jumped by 57% during the session to reach Tk506 crore.

Among the traded scrips, 276 advanced, 84 declined, and 34 remained unchanged.

Market insiders said investors were active on the buy side from the beginning of the trading session, as most stocks were at their bottom line due to the continuous downfall.

Additionally, the prime minister asked the relevant authorities to form a committee to resolve the stock market's problems following a demand from business leaders at a meeting held on Sunday at her office.

Earlier, in nine days of downfall, the DSE's market capitalisation plunged by Tk63,646 crore, and the DSEX lost a total of 446 points.