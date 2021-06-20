Stocks bounce back from first hour fall

The equity indices of both Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges bounced back from the first hour fall on Sunday.

At the end of the day, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose by 0.27% to close at 6,069 points as the large cap stocks soared while the prime index dropped by 0.42% in the first hour.

The blue-chip index DS30 also increased by 0.46% to reach 2,207 points.

At the end of today's trading session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), 179 companies' share price declined, 156 advanced and 38 remained unchanged.

The turnover, which is one of the major indicators of the DSE, slightly fell and stood at Tk1,835.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Pioneer Insurance grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart with trade worth Tk163.20 crore, followed by Beximco Limited and Orion Pharma.

Monno Fabrics was placed on the top position in the script-wise gainer list with a 10% price hike, while Sea Pearl Beach Resort was the top worst share as its share price dropped 9.98%.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 12 points to close at 17,583.

