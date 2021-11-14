Square Pharmaceuticals’ quarterly profit grows 27%

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 11:42 pm

At the end of September, the company’s consolidated net asset value against each share stood at Tk108.71

Square Pharmaceuticals posted Tk5.64 in quarterly earnings per share (EPS) for the July to September period this year, which was Tk4.44 in the same quarter of 2020.

The consolidated earning includes all the profits of its subsidiary companies.  

At the end of September, the company's consolidated net asset value against each share stood at Tk108.71.

Earlier in late October, the pharmaceuticals industry leader disclosed nearly 20% growth in its annual profits, posting an EPS of Tk17.99 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Square Pharma shares closed at Tk216.3 each in the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.  

