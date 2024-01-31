Square Pharma's operating profit drops 5% in Oct-Dec

Stocks

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 10:11 pm

Square Pharma&#039;s operating profit drops 5% in Oct-Dec

Square Pharmaceuticals witnessed a 5% year-on-year drop in operating profit during the October-December quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

As per the company's financial statement, Square Pharma recorded an operating profit of Tk502 crore in the second quarter of FY24, down from Tk530 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

However, the leading drug manufacturer achieved a double-digit growth in revenue during the period amid the high inflation that constrained people's expenditure.

The company's revenue grew by 15% to Tk2,144 crore in the October-December period of FY24, compared to the same period a year ago.

"During a challenging economic period marked by high inflation, the outbreak of dengue proved to be an advantage for drug makers, as people were compelled to purchase medicines. This situation contributed to the company's success in achieving double-digit growth in revenue," the managing director of a brokerage house told The Business Standard.

However, Square Pharma could not shield itself from the impact of inflation that led it to face a significant increase in expenditures for the purchase of raw materials, according to the company's financial statement.

In addition, the challenges in opening letters of credit) arising from a shortage of dollars have compounded troubles for the drug maker. According to a senior officer within the company, who wished not to be named, told TBS that increased spending on raw materials impacted the company's operating profit.

Despite the challenges, the company demonstrated a modest growth in net profits, with a 2% increase to Tk524 crore in the second quarter of FY24. The growth is primarily attributed to an increase in income from associate companies.

At the end of the first half of the fiscal year, its total revenue stood at Tk4,305 crore with the net profit of Tk1,124 crore. 

 

