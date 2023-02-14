Premier Cement declares 10% cash dividend

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 12:35 pm

Premier Cement Mills PLC has declared a 10% cash dividend for their shareholders for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The company took the decision during a board meeting that took place on Monday (13 February).

The cement manufacturer also disclosed its first and second-quarter reports of the current fiscal year.

During the year, the company reported a consolidated loss per share of Tk10.70 and the net asset value per share was Tk67.13.

The company made a loss per share of Tk2.53 from July to September period of 2022, but in the second quarter (October to December 2022) the company backed in profit.

Although, the earnings per share decreased by 36% to Tk0.07 from Tk0.11 compared to the same period of the previous year.

The company said in a disclosure, the profit of the company decreased due to an increase in raw material price which resulted in an increased cost of production.

