Paper Processing shares up 53% in 3 weeks

Stocks

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 10:48 pm

Related News

Paper Processing shares up 53% in 3 weeks

The company says no undisclosed price sensitive information is behind the unusual price rise

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 10:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The share price of Paper Processing and Packaging Ltd – a publicly listed manufacturer of paper and paper products – surged 53% to Tk243.7 per share on Tuesday from Tk159.3 on 28 July on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The premier bourse asked the company to explain its unusual price rise, to which it replied that there is no undisclosed price sensitive information.

Paper Processing and Packaging Ltd is a concern of the Magura Group and was publicly listed in 1990. It makes textbooks, exam sheets, brochures, register books, diaries, and training materials.

But in 2009, it was moved to the over-the-counter (OTC) platform for being out of operation for many years.

It got re-listed on the main trading board in June last year and is now being traded in the 'Z' category.

From January to March 2022, the company's revenues stood at Tk5.93 crore, which was Tk3.97 crore in the same period of 2021.

During the period, its net profit was Tk90 lakh, 114% higher compared to the same period of 2021.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.86 and net asset value per share at Tk29.94 as of 31 March 2022.

As of 31 July this year, sponsor-directors held 36.72%, institutions 0.54%, and general investors 62.74% shares of the company.

 

Top News

paper / Paper Processing & Packaging Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

13h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

2h | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

3h | Videos
Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

7h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay