Paper firms exceed pre-pandemic levels 

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
09 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 10:49 pm

Related News

Paper firms exceed pre-pandemic levels 

Rafiqul Islam
09 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 10:49 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The country's paper industry has exceeded its pre-pandemic levels in terms of sales and profits, with the market leader Bashundhara Paper Mills posting a record revenue in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Four out of the six listed paper firms published their financials, where three reported business growth, and one turned a loss. 

Bashundhara Paper Mills earned a whopping Tk1,070.4 crore revenue, which is the first time in the company's history of nine-month revenues, and its net profit also grew by 51% year-on-year and stood at Tk39.25 crore.

Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Company and Paper Processing & Packaging Limited – concerns of the Magura Group – are the ones that joined Bashundhara Paper in the growth achievers' list, although they are way behind the market leader in terms of magnitude of revenue growth. 

What made Bashundhara Paper stands out

A diversified range of tissue products, increase in prices of paper products, and introduction of new products like air fresheners and other toiletries are the factors that did the trick for Bashundhara Paper. 

M Mazedul Islam, general manager at Bashundhara Paper, told The Business Standard, "The sale of our products jumped significantly after the pandemic, riding on an increase in demand."

"Also, as raw materials' prices soared amid the Russia-Ukraine war in the last year, prices of our products increased, which was reflected in the revenue. Exports also surged during the period," he added.

According to industry insiders, paper firms witnessed a blow during the pandemic, when educational institutions were closed for a long time. 

They faced another blow when raw materials' prices went up, fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict last year.

But now both the situations have eased. Educational institutions are open and raw materials' prices fell globally, helping the paper firms soar. 

However, the dollar crisis is still making businesses frown as importing raw materials has become complex, say the industry people.

Higher demand for tissues than for paper

According to Bashundhara Paper officials, products like A4 or A3 papers, exercise books and packaging papers used to make up a lion's share of revenue for the company. 

But after the breaking out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's tissue and hygiene products got a big push and their sales jumped massively. 

And in the first nine months of FY23, revenue from tissue products like facial tissues, paper napkins, wallet tissues, toilet tissues, kitchen towels, and hand towels surpassed that from the paper products. 

Revenue from paper products grew by 18% to Tk390.81 crore, while that from tissue products jumped 32% and stood at Tk427.35 crore.

Sales of hygiene products such as diapants, diapers, napkins, baby wipes, wet tissues, face masks, and anti-bacterial wipes declined by 18% year-on-year to Tk134.73 crore in the July to March period of FY23. 

Exports grew by 28% and local sales by 18% than the same time of the previous fiscal year.

The newly introduced toiletries segment added over Tk10 crore in the company's net revenue.

How others fared

Monospool Paper's profit grew by 77% year-on-year and stood atTk4.5 crore, while Paper Processing's grew by only 2% to Tk3.1 crore.

On the other hand, Hakkani Pulp incurred a loss of Tk1.33 crore in the first nine months of FY23, despite seeing a 135% revenue growth. 

The company had also turned deep losses in FY22 and FY21.

But the good news is that the company has made a profit of Tk22.39 lakh in the January to March quarter of FY23 as its sales jumped 74% to Tk33.40 crore.

Lastly, Sonali Paper and Board Mills, and Khulna Printing & Packaging have failed to publish their July to March financials for the current fiscal year.

As per rules, a listed company is to declare its quarterly financials within one month after the quarter has ended.

Therefore, the two were supposed to approve and declare their financials by April this year.

Top News

paper firms / paper / pre-pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

11h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

12h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

15h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

3h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

2h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

3h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka