National Polymer to issue Tk300cr zero-coupon bond

Stocks

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 11:44 pm

Related News

National Polymer to issue Tk300cr zero-coupon bond

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 11:44 pm
National Polymer to issue Tk300cr zero-coupon bond

National Polymer Industries Ltd has decided to collect Tk300 crore through issuing zero-coupon bonds.

The plan is subject to regulatory approval and the money would be used for the company's business expansion, alongside financing its operations.

Unlike the coupon bearing bonds from which investors get interest on a periodical basis over the tenure of the bonds, zero-coupon bonds are sold at a lower price than their face value where the discount is the present value of all the future interest.

Income from zero-coupon bonds is tax-waived in Bangladesh unless the investor is a bank or a financial institution or an insurer.

National Polymer Industries is a leading PVC product manufacturer and marketer in the country. Its products include pipes and fittings, plastic doors, water tanks, plastic furniture and various household products.

Beginning its journey in the late 1980s, the Dhaka-based company went public in 1993.

For the 2020-21 fiscal year, the company announced a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders as its annual earnings per share (EPS) grew to Tk2.82 from Tk2.5 a year ago.

According to local rating agency National Credit Ratings Limited, National Polymer's long term credit rating is "A+" and the short term credit rating is "ST-2".

In the July-September period this year, the company posted Tk0.56 in quarterly EPS, which was Tk0.31 in the same quarter a year ago.

Top News

National Polymer Industries Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub