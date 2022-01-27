National Polymer’s quarterly profit grows 25%

Stocks

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 09:20 pm

National Polymer Industries has posted 25% profit growth in the second quarter of the current fiscal year owing to an increase in demand for its households and construction-related products.

The conglomerate, which manufactures PVC pipes, PVC doors, and bottle-grade PVC compounds and sells the products in both local and international markets, reported a net profit of Tk5.18 crore, which was Tk4.16 crore a year ago.

Md Shawkat Ali Miah, chief financial officer of the company, said the sales of households and construction-related products had increased during the October-December period.  

In addition, cash sales and collection from receivables had also gone up significantly, he added.  

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.71 and its net asset value per share at Tk28.24 till December 2021.

In the first six months of fiscal 2021-22, its EPS stood at Tk1.27, which was Tk0.88 in the same period of the previous year.

The company recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for the year that ended on 30 June 2021.

The company was incorporated in 1987 and got listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1993.

Its paid-up capital is Tk73 crore.

The last trading price of each share of the company at the DSE was Tk52.10 on Thursday.

 

