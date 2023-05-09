National Life to pay 38% cash dividends

National Life Insurance Company's board of directors has recommended 38% cash dividends or Tk3.8 against each share having a face value of Tk10, according to a stock exchange filing.

The dividend proposed for 2022 will be subject to shareholders' approval in the annual general meeting set to be virtually held on 26 June at 12.00pm.

In 2022, the company's earnings per share grew to Tk5.78 from Tk3.84 in the previous year.

At the end of December net asset value per share stood at Tk68.22.

National Life shares were trading at the floor price of TK179 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange at 2.00 pm.