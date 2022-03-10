Mercantile Bank partners with National Life Insurance to ensure financial protection for MBL credit cardholders

Mercantile Bank Limited has joined hands with National Life Insurance Co Limited to provide financial security to MBL credit cardholders.

This arrangement will enable MBL credit cardholders to enjoy life insurance coverage up to Tk5 Lakh, reads a press release.

In presence of Mercantile Bank Chairman Morshed Alam MP, MBL Managing Director & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Chief Executive Officer of National Life Insurance Md Kazim Uddin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mercantile Bank Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors, Adil Raihan, Hasne Alam & Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, SEVP & Head of Treasury Division Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP & Head of Corporate Banking Division Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid, SEVP & Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, SVP & Company Secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni, and SVP & Head of Card Division Mostafizur Rahman, and Probir Chandra Das, FCA, CFO & SEVP and Kazi Mohammad Mohsin, Group Division Head & Vice President of National Life Insurance along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present at the occasion.