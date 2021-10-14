Mostofa Metal posts 88% profit growth in FY21

Stocks

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 09:51 pm

Mostofa Metal posts 88% profit growth in FY21

The trading code of the company is ‘MOSTFAMETL’ and company code 73002

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 09:51 pm
Mostofa Metal posts 88% profit growth in FY21

Mostafa Metal Industries, which has posted an 88% growth in profit for the 2020-2021 fiscal, is going to start trading on the SME platform of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on 17 October.

The trading code of the company is 'MOSTFAMETL' and company code 73002.

In this fiscal year, its net profit stood at Tk5.46 crore and earnings per share (EPS) at Tk1.44, which was Tk2.90 crore and Tk0.90 respectively the previous year.

Mostafa Metal Industries — a manufacturer of PVC and wood-plastic composite (WPC) doors and other PVC products for local markets – has raised Tk11 crore.

On 30 September, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) had started an alternative financing window for small and medium enterprises – Small Capital Companies' Platform – with six small-cap companies into its new platform.

Four of the previously listed small-cap firms and two new companies joined the platform following their recent capital raising from the emerging platform of the capital market.

Mostafa Metal Industries will be the third company in the SME platform, which issued 1.10 crore shares at face value for paying off the loan, working capital, and for QIO expenses.

Its share subscription by the qualified investors began on 26 September through electronic systems and continued till 30 September.

Mostofa Metal / Profit growth / Mostafa Metal Industries

