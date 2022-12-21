Manzur Elahi to buy 1.06% shares of Apex Footwear

Stocks

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

Manzur Elahi to buy 1.06% shares of Apex Footwear

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 10:00 pm
Logo of Apex Footwear. Picture: Collected
Logo of Apex Footwear. Picture: Collected

Apex Footwear Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi has declared to buy 1.06% or 1.37 lakh shares of the company at prevailing market price in the public market through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

At the prevailing market price, the shares are worth Tk3.54 crore.

Out of the 1.37 lakh shares, he has already bought 0.98 lakh through the secondary market of the DSE, and will buy the rest within the next 30 working days. 

He is buying the shares at such a time that the company's shares are trading at the floor price, which is the lowest in the last two years.

In March this year, when Apex Footwear's share price crossed Tk300, the highest in the last two years, its corporate shareholder Apex Enterprises sold its entire holding for Tk18.82 crore.

Out of the company's shares held by sponsor-directors, Manzur Elahi and his family jointly hold 15.78%, the state-owned Investment Corporation of Bangladesh 14.75% and associate company Apex Tannery holds 1.22%.

Meanwhile, despite an impressive 51% jump in revenue, Apex Footwear logged merely an 11% year-on-year profit growth in the first quarter of FY23. 

The company said profit growth was not as impressive as revenue growth because of higher costs of sales, marketing and logistics, and a strong dollar against the taka.

In the July to September quarter of FY23, the company's revenue increased to Tk424.68 crore, from Tk281.88 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its local sales and exports increased by 16.45% and 88.38% respectively.

Its net profit stood at Tk3.15 crore, which was Tk2.84 crore in the first quarter of FY22.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk2.67 and the net asset value per share at Tk251.12.

It recommended 35% cash and 10% stock dividends for its shareholders for FY22. Its EPS was Tk11.70 in the last fiscal year, which was Tk8.92 in FY21.

Out of its total shares, sponsors and directors hold 31.75%, institutions 21.79%, and general investors have 46.56% shares as of October this year.

Syed Manzur Elahi / Apex Footwear / Share

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

12h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

12h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

11h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

2h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

3h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

4h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

6h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide