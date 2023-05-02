Grameenphone's profit drops 3.83% in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 09:22 pm

Grameenphone's profit drops 3.83% in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 09:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Grameenphone reported a 3.83% year-on-year decline in its quarterly profit after taxes for the January-March period.

The telecom market leader, despite its higher revenue – Tk3,734 crore from Tk3,633 crore – saw its net profit dropping to Tk779 crore in the three months, from Tk809 crore in the same period a year ago. 

According to a price sensitive information disclosure by the company, its quarterly earnings per share (EPS) inched down to Tk5.77 from Tk6.00 for the same quarter of 2022. 

Its net asset value per share stood at Tk40, down from Tk42.94 at the end of December.

Grameenphone's shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece are stuck at the floor price of Tk286.6 for more than seven months at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

