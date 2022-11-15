Global Islami Bank to debut on bourses Wednesday

Stocks

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 09:08 pm

Related News

Global Islami Bank to debut on bourses Wednesday

The bank raised Tk425 crore through IPO

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 09:08 pm
Global Islami Bank to debut on bourses Wednesday

Global Islami Bank Limited – a new generation Shariah-based private sector lender – will make its stock trading debut on the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses on Wednesday.

The bank completed its initial public offering (IPO) between 16 and 20 October.

In June this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed Global Islami Bank to raise Tk425 crore by issuing ordinary shares at a face value of Tk10 each.

The bank allotted 25% of the shares for non-resident Bangladeshi (NRB) workers, and the rest for individual and institutional investors.

Of the IPO amount, it will invest Tk268.5 crore in government securities and bonds, and Tk100 crore in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, the bank's net profit declined 29% to Tk34.13 crore in the third quarter (July-September) of this year, compared to the same period last year.

In the first nine months, its profit dropped by 18% year-on-year to Tk80.73 crore.

Global Islami Bank is a full-fledged Islamic Shariah-based commercial bank which started operations in 2013.

Global Islami Bank / Bourses / Stock Trading

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

15h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

2h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

4h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday