Gas price hike pushes stocks down

Stocks

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 10:23 pm

Related News

Gas price hike pushes stocks down

IT, life insurance, and pharmaceutical stocks contributed the most to the DSE turnover yesterday

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 10:23 pm
FILE PHOTO: A gas burner is pictured on a cooker in a private home in Bordeaux, soutwestern France, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
FILE PHOTO: A gas burner is pictured on a cooker in a private home in Bordeaux, soutwestern France, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Stocks faced a major pause in recovery amid sharpened selloff by profit bookers on Wednesday as soon as the news of gas price hike came.

The government on Wednesday announced up to 179% hikes in the prices of gas the national grid supplies to various users.

Household users are yet to pay more, while commercial users like hotels and restaurants would face the least price jump of 14%.

On the other hand, power producers are set to pay 179% more for the gas they use, industries 150%-178% more, while the gas factories used in captive power generation would become 88% costlier from 1 February.

The sharp rise in the key industrial fuel's price would hurt manufacturers' profitability, feared analysts.

In continuation of the previous day's upward momentum, the market opened higher on Wednesday.

However, sellers realised some of their recent gains in most of the stocks and their dominance continued till the closing bell.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 0.37% to 6,258 following its intraday peak of over 6,300.

"The equity indices of the Dhaka bourse failed to uphold the upward momentum from the previous session amid uncertainty regarding the market outlook owing to fears over the dismal performance forecasts of the listed companies," wrote EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

The market remained flat in the first hour of the session, but subsequent choppy trading from cautious investors due to concerns over the major hike in fuel and energy prices for industrial and commercial sectors caused the core index to tumble, said EBL Securities analysts.

Moreover, investors were looking for rebalancing their portfolio to keep up with the trend of the current market momentum, which helped some stocks stay afloat, while most others declined.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka bourse observed a slight increase in participation while total turnover rose by 3.8% to Tk934 crore.

On the sectoral front, IT, life insurance and pharmaceutical stocks contributed the most to the DSE turnover, 17.1%, 13.4% and 12.8% respectively.

Most of the sectors displayed dismal returns, out of which travel and leisure, services, real estate and paper-printing sectors' market capitalisation eroded by more than 3% in a day, while the life insurance, ceramic and tannery sectors inched up.

Yesterday, 49 scrips advanced, and 138 declined in the DSE. 

gas price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

15h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

15h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

15h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

5h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

7h | TBS Entertainment
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

8h | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC