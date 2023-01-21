Businesses call for deferring gas price hike to Apr 

Energy

Jasim Uddin
21 January, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 11:13 pm

Related News

Businesses call for deferring gas price hike to Apr 

They also call for reconsidering the tariff hike and introducing dynamic pricing for smooth energy supply

Jasim Uddin
21 January, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 11:13 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Grappled with an inconsistent gas supply since June last year, businessmen call on the government to allow industries some breathing room by deferring the gas price hike to April from the upcoming February and revising the tariffs in the meanwhile. 

Their desire list also includes a dynamic pricing for gas, a long-term energy plan allowing industries to tailor their measures beforehand to cushion the shock and focusing on minimising system loss. 

All the pleas centre on uninterrupted gas supply at a reasonable rate, according to industry leaders while talking to The Business Standard on Saturday.           

Jasim Uddin, president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), said, "We request the government to defer the date until April for the new gas tariff." 

Noting knock-down impacts on both export and local markets by a gas crunch, he told The Business Standard that businessmen would try to convince the government to revise the tariff. 

Following a 5% power price hike, the government on 18 January increased gas prices by a staggering 88% for captive power, 150% for large industries and 178% for small and cottage industries.

Explaining the price hike, the Energy Division said increased demand for gas has to be met by importing LNG at a higher price from the spot market amid the global energy volatility. 

Amid the gas crunch at home and repeated appeals by businesses for a smooth supply, the prime minister also told the House that entrepreneurs will have to pay the prices at which the government purchases the fuel from global markets if they wish to avail uninterrupted supply.

"Even the recent 179% tariff hike does not guarantee an interrupted gas supply to industries," said Md Saiful Islam, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Echoing the FBCCI president, the top MCCI leader also said that inconsistent gas to industries will hurt both the global and local production chain.

Fruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), also called for a revision of the recently hiked gas prices. "Just after the electricity hike, it is not logical to increase the gas prices." 

He further stated that instead of tariff adjustment to reduce energy subsidies, the government should prioritise minimising system losses in gas supply and disconnect illegal connections.

Introduce dynamic pricing for gas too

Sameer Sattar, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), has called for ensuring that gas tariff is adjusted at home as soon as the price of the fuel comes down in the global market – the mechanism of dynamic energy pricing.

In a major shift from administered pricing, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid recently said there will be a policy to sync the prices of gas, electricity and fuel oil every month in coordination with the international market.

The state minister said the new pricing will be effective once the amendment to the Energy Regulatory Commission Act is passed by the House. 

Under the dynamic mechanism followed by most developed nations, if the prices go up in the international market, they will automatically increase in the local market and vice versa.  

At a press conference on Saturday in the capital, Sameer Sattar said, "The issue of fuel price hike should not be one-way only. If the price of fuel decreases in the international market, without delay, initiatives should be taken to adjust the prices in the local market as well."

He said after increasing the gas prices, it now becomes the government's responsibility to ensure uninterrupted gas no matter how the authorities would do that.    

Top News

gas price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

10h | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

15h | Panorama
Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

1d | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

3h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

4h | TBS SPORTS
Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

6h | TBS World
Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

8h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February