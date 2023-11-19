Data centre aims to enhance DSE trading efficiency

Stocks

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 10:46 pm

Data centre aims to enhance DSE trading efficiency

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art data centre, aiming to enhance the efficiency of daily share transactions. 

This newly established data centre comprises 106 racks and is classified as a Rated-3 facility, boasting multiple pathways to ensure continuous operation of power, cooling, and other essential systems without any disruption.

Trading operations from the new data centre at DSE Tower in Nikunja, Dhaka, commenced on 12 November, marking a significant milestone for the country's premier bourse. 

The introduction of this advanced data centre underscores DSE's commitment to providing investors and stakeholders with a highly reliable and modern trading platform.

Present at the initiation of transactions through the new data centre were DSE Chairman Professor Hafiz Md Hasan Babu, Director Rubaba Dowla, Managing Director ATM Tariquzzaman, and other key figures. 

Hasan Babu emphasised that the data centre complies with international standards, creating a secure environment equipped with cutting-edge technology. 

He stated that this launch represents a substantial step towards the digitisation of DSE.

ATM Tariquzzaman noted that the new data centre marks another milestone for DSE, providing access to modern technology and enhancing the security of its trading platform. 

He anticipates that this development will lead to increased transaction dynamics, fostering the growth of a more advanced and modern capital market in the future.

The establishment of the data centre infrastructure was made possible with the technical support of a consortium led by Oneworld Infotech (Ctrls, NDE, and Oneworld). DSE's technology partners Nasdaq and FlexTrade also played a crucial role by providing technical support for application migration.

