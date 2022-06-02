CSE gets new MD after eight months

Shawkat Hossain, former general secretary of the Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh, has been appointed as the managing director (MD) of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved his appointment as the managing director and, on Thursday, sent a letter to the port city bourse to this end.

Shawkat Hossain, who is currently serving as the managing director of BD Ventures Limited, has 35 years of experience in banking, venture capital, financial management and accounting.

He has worked for development agencies such as Brac, Brac Bank, Prime Bank, and icddr,b.

The Board of Directors of CSE had earlier finalised Shawkat Hossain for the post of managing director and then sent a proposal to the commission for its approval.

He will serve as the managing director of the port city bourse for the next three years.

In April this year, BSEC sought information from CSE about the plan to appoint a managing director within the seven working days. The CSE authorities then submitted a proposal to the commission to appoint an MD.

The post of managing director at CSE had been vacant since September last year. Mamun-ur-Rashid held the post till August 2021.

