CSE gets new MD after eight months

Stocks

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 09:42 pm

Related News

CSE gets new MD after eight months

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved his appointment as the managing director and, on Thursday, sent a letter to the port city bourse to this end

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 09:42 pm
CSE gets new MD after eight months

Shawkat Hossain, former general secretary of the Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh, has been appointed as the managing director (MD) of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved his appointment as the managing director and, on Thursday, sent a letter to the port city bourse to this end.

Shawkat Hossain, who is currently serving as the managing director of BD Ventures Limited, has 35 years of experience in banking, venture capital, financial management and accounting.

He has worked for development agencies such as Brac, Brac Bank, Prime Bank, and icddr,b.

The Board of Directors of CSE had earlier finalised Shawkat Hossain for the post of managing director and then sent a proposal to the commission for its approval.

He will serve as the managing director of the port city bourse for the next three years.

In April this year, BSEC sought information from CSE about the plan to appoint a managing director within the seven working days. The CSE authorities then submitted a proposal to the commission to appoint an MD.

The post of managing director at CSE had been vacant since September last year. Mamun-ur-Rashid held the post till August 2021.
 

Top News

CSE / Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) / Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

11h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

10h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

12h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

12h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 