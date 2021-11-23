BSEC allows AB Bank to issue Tk600cr perpetual bond

Stocks

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:20 pm

Related News

BSEC allows AB Bank to issue Tk600cr perpetual bond

Tk540 crore will be issued through private placement and the remaining Tk60 crore through a public offering

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 09:20 pm
BSEC allows AB Bank to issue Tk600cr perpetual bond

The securities regulator has approved AB Bank Ltd to issue a perpetual bond worth Tk600 crore.

The listed commercial bank will strengthen its additional Tier-1 capital base with the collected money, according to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

This would be an unsecured, transferable, non-cumulative and contingent-convertible bond, the regulator said on Tuesday.

Local institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals can buy the bond units through a private placement. General investors can also buy units through a public offering.

Tk540 crore will be issued through private placement and the remaining Tk60 crore through a public offering.

The coupon rate will be 6% to 10% of the bond. The minimum subscription amount of the bond, both private placement and public offer, will be Tk1,000.

Local merchant bank MTB Capital Ltd will act as the trustee of the bond while another investment bank Riverstone Capital Limited will be the issue manager. Besides, BMSL Investments Limited is working as the underwriter of the bond. 

AB Bank Ltd was listed on the capital market in 1983.

The bank logged a profit of Tk39.40 crore and earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.50 for the year ended in 2020. The bank paid a 5% stock dividend for 2020 to strengthen the capital base and to support business growth in compliance with Bangladesh Bank's 2020 policy on bank dividends.

Earlier, in 2019, its net profit was Tk12.32 crore and the bank paid a 5% stock dividend.

Out of the bank's total shares, sponsors and directors jointly hold 31.67%, government 0.57%, institutions 25.29%, foreign investors 0.88%, and general investors 41.59%.

Top News

BSEC / AB Bank / Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) / Perpetual Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’