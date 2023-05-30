Bangladesh General Insurance declares 12% cash dividend for shareholders

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 11:28 am

In a recent announcement, Bangladesh General Insurance Company (BGIC) has declared a 12% cash dividend for its shareholders, marking a significant financial milestone for the 2021-22 period.

With earnings per share (EPS) of Tk1.53 and a net asset value per share of Tk19.17, the company has demonstrated its robust performance and commitment to generating value for its investors.

To discuss the company's achievements and future prospects, the annual general meeting (AGM) has been scheduled for 3 August.

Additionally, the record date has been set on 20 June ensuring that eligible shareholders receive their dividends accordingly.

This announcement follows the company's recommendation of a 12.5% cash dividend for its shareholders in 2021, showcasing its consistent dedication to rewarding investors.

At the time of writing, the share price of Bangladesh General Insurance stands at Tk59.20 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) as of 10:40am this morning (Tuesday, 30 May) reflecting the market's positive reception of the company's financial performance.

