Stocks plunge as bank sees a sharp fall

Economy

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 03:15 pm

Related News

Stocks plunge as bank sees a sharp fall

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
You will always find some investors sitting in a stock brokerage house in front of the screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
You will always find some investors sitting in a stock brokerage house in front of the screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Indices of both stock exchanges saw a sharp decline today as the banking sector saw a downfall due to classified loan surges.

On Tuesday, the central bank released data on classified loans and said bad loans surpassed Tk100,000 crores at the end of September this year.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) benchmark index DSEX lost 95 points or 1.35% and closed at 6,917. The blue-chip index DS30 also fell 1.10% to 2,631 at the end of Wednesday's trading session.

The turnover of the DSE also declined 14% to Tk1,128.48 crore compared to the previous day.

Following the downward trend, 259 companies' share prices declined, while 75 increased and 31 remained unchanged.

Besides, the port city bourse Chattogram Stock Exchange's key index CASPI also dropped 247 points to close at 20,268.

Meanwhile, One Bank grabbed the top position in the turnover chart, which was followed by Beximco and IFIC Bank at the DSE.

Shurwid Industries was the top gainer during the period, whereas LR Global Mutual Fund One was the worst in the same period.

Top News

Stock / Stock exchange / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’