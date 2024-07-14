Stocks plunge in first hour trading session

Stocks

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 11:20 am

Among the traded scrips, 84 advanced, while 261 declined and 39 remained unchanged

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 11:20 am
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged during the first hour of the trading session today (14 July) due to the selling pressure to book quick gains from the recent rally.

During the session till 11am, the DSEX fell by 26 points to settle at 5,480, while the blue-chip DS30 lost 6 points to close at 1,935.

Among the traded scrips, 84 advanced, while 261 declined and 39 remained unchanged.

The turnover value stood at Tk182 crore at the end of the first-hour trading session.

Newly listed Techno Drug shares jumped by 10% in the first trading day.

