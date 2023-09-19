Skills, innovation, productivity key to avoiding middle-income trap

Economy

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Skills, innovation, productivity key to avoiding middle-income trap

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:28 pm
TBS File Photo
TBS File Photo

Economists and policymakers have identified the lack of skills and innovation, and low productivity as the major challenges towards achieving higher economic growth and avoiding the middle-income trap.

They have recommended strong policy changes to ensure proper allocation for education, stabilise the financial sector, boost competitiveness through tariff rationalisation, and provide equal opportunities for all export sectors.

The recommendations came at a seminar titled "Avoiding a Middle-Income Trap in Bangladesh: Lessons from Korea" organised by the World Bank on Tuesday in the capital.

At the seminar, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said Bangladesh needs to overcome new challenges to achieve the development goals of the government, becoming an upper middle-income country by 2031 and a high-income country by 2041.

The state minister said after achieving the middle-income status, many countries failed to maintain higher growth to achieve the high-income status.

He said declining competitiveness may create a middle-income trap and overcoming the trap requires innovation, skilled human power and higher productivity.

The state minister also said the role of consistent and planned government policy is important in achieving sustained growth to boost industrialisation, open market access, increase income and reduce inequality.

"The government has a sharp policy to sustain economic growth. We have to redesign policies that can help support the private sector to be competitive in the world market," he said.

Speaking at the event, Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-sik advised Bangladesh to strengthen its manufacturing sector to become a high-income country. He emphasised on the use of skilled manpower and technology in this regard.

Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, said the economy enjoyed higher growth and lower inflation for a long time. The situation is not in favour now and the journey towards upper middle-income status has become very tough.

She said the issues regarding innovation, technology, productivity and overall macroeconomic policy are crucial to smoothen the journey.

Dr Zaidi Sattar, chairman of the Policy Research Institute, also stressed the change in policies to avoid the middle-income trap.

He said Korea reduced the simple average tariff rate of all products from 23.7% in 1983 to 8% in 1994, in just 11 years. Bangladesh should adopt a policy to come out from a high tariff-dependent economy.

Fazlul Hoque, managing director of Plummy Fashions Ltd, said domestic industries are facing a serious lack of skilled manpower which led the private sector to employ a huge number of foreign staff causing a $6-$8 billion outward remittances per year.

Hoon Sahib Soh, practice manager for macroeconomics at the World Bank, who presented the keynote at the event, said Korea had increased the use of technology in the industrial sector to avoid the middle-income trap.

Govt can't be solely blamed for rising inflation: State minister

The government cannot be held solely responsible for the surging inflation leading to the spike in essential commodities' prices, said State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam at the event.

"The Bangladesh Bank has taken measures to address the situation by increasing policy rates. Initiatives have also been taken to curb excessive demand. In this situation, the government cannot be blamed for the additional cost burden placed on consumers," he said.

"Due to the rise in prices in the global market, the domestic market has experienced an increase as well," he added.

The state minister expressed optimism that inflation rates, especially those related to food products and overall inflation, would stabilise within the next three months.

The state minister also hoped that the overall inflation may stabilise at around 6% within a year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Middle-income trap / skills / innovation / productivity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom’s basket of bread

8m | Panorama
A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

16h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

19h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

12h | TBS SPORTS
India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

13h | TBS World
Women employees in banks rising significantly

Women employees in banks rising significantly

10h | TBS Economy
Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

15h | TBS Insight