RMG workers spent over 10hrs a day on average in factory during January: Sanem 

RMG

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 02:01 pm

Related News

RMG workers spent over 10hrs a day on average in factory during January: Sanem 

The non-profit research organisation published its latest findings on garment workers in Bangladesh on Monday

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 02:01 pm
To increase productivity, what factories need are trained staff and advanced technology. Photo: Mumit M
To increase productivity, what factories need are trained staff and advanced technology. Photo: Mumit M

January of this year was the busiest month for garment workers in Bangladesh since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers spent 295 hours on average in the factory during the 27 working days in January (close to 11 hours every day), which is higher than usual.

This was revealed in a research of South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (Sanem), in collaboration with a USA-based non-profit organization, Microfinance Opportunities (MFO), on the quality of life of garment workers in Bangladesh.

Around 1,300 selected garment workers are surveyed every week since April 2020 under the project "Garment Worker Diaries," reports UNB.

These workers are employed in factories spread across the five main industrial areas of Bangladesh (Chittagong, Dhaka City, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Savar).

Three-quarters of the survey respondents are women, which roughly represents the composition of the labour force in the RMG sector as a whole. This press release has been prepared from the survey data collected in January and February of 2022.

Excluding the one-hour lunch break, the workers worked 268 hours on average in January.

Female workers worked 267 hours on average, while male workers worked 270 hours, excluding the one-hour lunch break.

In the 24 working days of February, the workers spent 259 hours on average in the factory. Workers worked 235 hours on an average in February, excluding the one-hour lunch break.

Among them, female workers worked 234 hours on average and male workers worked 235 hours on average.

In both January and February, half of the surveyed workers worked more than the legally allowed 10 hours, which accounts 8 regular hours and 2 overtime hours.

For the work in December, female workers got a salary of Tk12,000 on average in January, while male workers got salary of Tk12,500 on average.

For the work in January, female workers got salary of Tk12,000 on average in February, the same as in January.

Male workers got a salary of Tk 13,000 on average, a Tk500 increase over the January amount.

In February, 54% of workers were paid through mobile financial services (bKash, Nagad, Rocket, etc.) and 46% were paid in cash.

About 20% of the garment workers reported that at least one member of their household was ill during February.

This illness rate was 26% in January.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Bangladesh / RMG / South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

1h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

3h | Brands
During Covid-19, hundreds of bodegas collapsed and if the switch to online shopping proves a structural change, many more will be in trouble. Photo: Bloomberg

Don’t call it a convenience store: The New York bodega is so much more

2h | Panorama
As a result of rapid climate change, flash floods and rising sea levels have been increasingly affecting the country. Photo: Mumit M

‘Adaptation plan should consider the changing social affairs and production system’ 

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

16h | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

17h | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

17h | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

6
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots