RMG workers spent over 10hrs a day on average in factory during January: Sanem 

January of this year was the busiest month for garment workers in Bangladesh since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers spent 295 hours on average in the factory during the 27 working days in January (close to 11 hours every day), which is higher than usual.

This was revealed in a research of South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (Sanem), in collaboration with a USA-based non-profit organization, Microfinance Opportunities (MFO), on the quality of life of garment workers in Bangladesh.

Around 1,300 selected garment workers are surveyed every week since April 2020 under the project "Garment Worker Diaries," reports UNB.

These workers are employed in factories spread across the five main industrial areas of Bangladesh (Chittagong, Dhaka City, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Savar).

Three-quarters of the survey respondents are women, which roughly represents the composition of the labour force in the RMG sector as a whole. This press release has been prepared from the survey data collected in January and February of 2022.

Excluding the one-hour lunch break, the workers worked 268 hours on average in January.

Female workers worked 267 hours on average, while male workers worked 270 hours, excluding the one-hour lunch break.

In the 24 working days of February, the workers spent 259 hours on average in the factory. Workers worked 235 hours on an average in February, excluding the one-hour lunch break.

Among them, female workers worked 234 hours on average and male workers worked 235 hours on average.

In both January and February, half of the surveyed workers worked more than the legally allowed 10 hours, which accounts 8 regular hours and 2 overtime hours.

For the work in December, female workers got a salary of Tk12,000 on average in January, while male workers got salary of Tk12,500 on average.

For the work in January, female workers got salary of Tk12,000 on average in February, the same as in January.

Male workers got a salary of Tk 13,000 on average, a Tk500 increase over the January amount.

In February, 54% of workers were paid through mobile financial services (bKash, Nagad, Rocket, etc.) and 46% were paid in cash.

About 20% of the garment workers reported that at least one member of their household was ill during February.

This illness rate was 26% in January.