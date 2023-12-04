November's overall export earnings increase by 27% from previous month

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 04:09 pm

The export earnings were $4.78 billion in November, which was $3.76 billion in October this year

Photo: TBS/Salahuddin Ahmed
Photo: TBS/Salahuddin Ahmed

Overall export earnings increased by 27% in November compared to October, according to the latest data released by the Export Processing Bureau (EPB) today.

The export earnings were $4.78 billion in November, which was $3.76 billion in October this year.

Exporters said the slowdown is particularly caused by the disruption in production during labor unrest, as well as the slowdown in global retail sales and demand, said Mohiuddin Rubel, director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Last year November overall exports stood at $5.09 billion, which means this year it declined by 6.05%.

Meanwhile, of the total exports, apparel exports were $4.05 billion in November, 28% higher than October's $3.16 billion.

In November last year, the apparel export earnings stood at $4.38 billion.

Statistics for the period of July-November FY-2023-24 show RMG export growth dropped by 2.75% year-over-year, to $18.83 billion from $18.33 billion during the same period of the fiscal year. Particularly in November, apparel exports declined by 7.45%.

Though exports of both woven and knitwear dropped, the decline was more severe for woven than knitwear, data shows.

During the mentioned five months, the export of knitwear was $10.98 billion with 8.66% year-on-year growth, and the export of woven garments was $7.84 billion with 4.52% decline. In November 2023, the export of woven declined by 12.59% and knitwear declined by 3.18%.

