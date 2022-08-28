EU's apparel import from Bangladesh increased by 44.95% during Jan-May

RMG

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:54 am

Related News

EU's apparel import from Bangladesh increased by 44.95% during Jan-May

EU's global apparel imports grew by 24.37% in January-May of this year

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 09:54 am
PHOTO: TBS
PHOTO: TBS

The European Union's (EU) apparel import from Bangladesh increased by 44.95% to $9.58 billion during the January-May period of this year, said the latest apparel import statistics by the European Statistical Office - Eurostat. 

According to Eurostat, EU's global apparel imports grew by 24.37% during the period. 

EU's clothing imports from China reached $10.19 billion in the same period with 20.67% year-over-year growth.

Other countries having significant growths were Cambodia 32.68%, Pakistan 29.28%, Indonesia 25.36%, Vietnam 22.34%, and Morocco 20.05%.  

"So far the import figure of the EU indicates a good position of Bangladesh's apparel in EU markets. But due to the recent geopolitical tension, retailers are struggling to adapt to an increasingly inflationary global market," said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel.

"The retail sales of many European brands have declined which increased their inventory stock. Considering all these factors, our export to EU market might be showing a declining trend in the coming months," he added. 

 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

RMG / European Union / RMG Export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the good old days 

12m | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

3h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

42m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Asia Cup 2022: Stage all set for India-Pakistan clash

1h | Videos
6 major rivers drying up from extreme weather

6 major rivers drying up from extreme weather

1h | Videos

Things to keep in mind when planning to study abroad

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay