BGMEA demands removal of gas rationing in factories 

BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam said the decision to stop using gas for four hours a day would severely disrupt the manufacturing process in RMG and other industries

To expand the RMG sector to a more than $50-billion industry, Bangladesh needs to secure uninterrupted access to electricity and gas for the factories, among many other things. Photo: Mumit M
To expand the RMG sector to a more than $50-billion industry, Bangladesh needs to secure uninterrupted access to electricity and gas for the factories, among many other things. Photo: Mumit M

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has demanded the withdrawal of the decision to stop gas supply for 4-hours in industrial factories.

The decision will hurt the export-oriented industry, including RMG, which in turn will hamper the national economy, BGMEA leaders said in a press release issued Tuesday (12 April). 

In a circular issued on Monday, the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) asked industrial factories to stop using gas from 5pm to 9pm every day till 26 April from Tuesday.

BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam said the decision to stop using gas for four hours a day would severely disrupt the manufacturing process in RMG and other industries. 

Factories now face 15-day gas rationing from Tuesday

"This will disrupt exports. As a result, there are fears of chaos in the sector, including labour unrest, due to problems in paying wages and allowances to workers before and after Eid-ul-Fitr," he said. 

A large number of new export orders, including cancelled export orders for Covid-19, are currently pending across the RMG factories. 

Due to the obligation to ship within the stipulated time as per the instructions of the buyers, all those involved in the ready-made garment industry are busy carrying out rapid production activities before Eid-ul-Fitr, said the release.
 

