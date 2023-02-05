BGMEA calls on Home Minister for steps to stop RMG goods theft on highway

RMG

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 07:43 pm

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) called on Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to take necessary measures to stop theft of RMG export goods during transportation.  

BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi) made this request during a meeting with the Home Minister at his residence on the night of Sunday.  

Its Vice President Nasir Uddin was also present at the meeting. 

They had discussions about the present situation of the RMG industry, especially the security concern of RMG exporters over stealing of RMG goods during transportation. 

Stressing the need for preventing RMG goods theft on the highway, BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi) said the stealing incidents cause financial losses and also put exporters in an embarrassing situation and tarnish the image when such cases are detected after products reach buyers. 

The BGMEA leaders urged the Home Minister to direct the Highway Police to step up police patrolling on the highway to ensure safe movement of vehicles carrying RMG goods from factories to the Chattogram port.  

They also called for making the process of filling cases of theft incidents easier for RMG exporters.

The BGMEA Senior Vice President also requested the Home Minister to expedite installation of CCTVs on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, saying it would help to beef up security on the roads, prevent stealing and nabbing thieves.

The Home Minister assured the BGMEA leaders that the Home Ministry was working to address the issue. The law enforcement agencies had already arrested some gang members involved in RMG goods theft while the drive was going on to nab others, he said.

The Home Minister directed the law enforcement agencies to step up their activities to stop RMG goods stealing incidents on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

