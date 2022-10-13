BGMEA calls on French brand to expand business base in Bangladesh

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan called upon KIABI, a French clothing brand, to develop stronger partnerships with their Bangladeshi suppliers to boost business and derive mutual benefits.

He said Bangladesh is increasingly looking into moving up the value chain by diversifying products and upgrading technologies.

"Global buyers like KIABI have scope to work together with their suppliers to develop innovative products and expand their business base in Bangladesh," he said.

Faruque Hassan made the remarks while addressing a programme organised by KIABI on the occasion of visit of its Collection Director Julie Silvert and HR Leader Franck de Saintignon to Bangladesh at Renaissance Hotel in Dhaka on 11 October.

Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of France in Bangladesh Guillaume AUDREN de KERDREL, President of France Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Md Shafquat Matin, and Country Leader of KIABI International Supply Services Ltd Md Arif Razzaque were also present at the programme.

The BGMEA president requested KIABI to promote Bangladesh's RMG industry by highlighting impressive stories behind the lable "Made in Bangladesh".

He invited the guests to the Made in Bangladesh Week which will be organised by BGMEA in Dhaka on 12-18 November 2022 to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry globally.