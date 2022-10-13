BGMEA calls on French brand to expand business base in Bangladesh

RMG

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:44 am

Related News

BGMEA calls on French brand to expand business base in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:44 am
BGMEA calls on French brand to expand business base in Bangladesh

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan called upon KIABI, a French clothing brand, to develop stronger partnerships with their Bangladeshi suppliers to boost business and derive mutual benefits.

He said Bangladesh is increasingly looking into moving up the value chain by diversifying products and upgrading technologies.

"Global buyers like KIABI have scope to work together with their suppliers to develop innovative products and expand their business base in Bangladesh," he said.

Faruque Hassan made the remarks while addressing a programme organised by KIABI on the occasion of visit of its Collection Director Julie Silvert and HR Leader Franck de Saintignon to Bangladesh at Renaissance Hotel in Dhaka on 11 October.

Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of France in Bangladesh Guillaume AUDREN de KERDREL, President of France Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Md Shafquat Matin, and Country Leader of KIABI International Supply Services Ltd Md Arif Razzaque were also present at the programme.

The BGMEA president requested KIABI to promote Bangladesh's RMG industry by highlighting impressive stories behind the lable "Made in Bangladesh".

He invited the guests to the Made in Bangladesh Week which will be organised by BGMEA in Dhaka on 12-18 November 2022 to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry globally.

Economy

RMG sector / France / Made in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

2h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

3h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

57m | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

16h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

19h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'