Bangladesh looks to export resort wear to Maldives

Apparels makers have discussed the prospect of exporting resort wear and leisure apparel to the Maldives.

The small archipelagic state is a popular destination for global tourists where the demand for such clothing is very high.

The issue was discussed Monday as Maldives High Commissioner Shiruzimath Sameer met with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office. BGMEA Vice-President Miran Ali was also present.

They discussed the possible areas of cooperation between the Maldives and Bangladesh for enhancing bilateral trade.