Accord to expand activities in Bangladesh, worldwide

The Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh is set to expand its activities and continue operating in the country for two more years, dashing the readymade garment (RMG) industry's hopes of seeing the initiative gone for good.

It is a legally-binding agreement among global brands, retailers, IndustriALL Global Union, UNI Global Union and eight of their Bangladeshi affiliated unions, made to ensure a safe and healthy RMG industry.

Aside from continuing its commitments to workplace safety, the new Accord will also monitor workers' health, safety and human rights situation at factories. Moreover, it will expand its commitments to Bangladesh's textile sector, and spread its activities around the globe.

Starting its journey in 2013 as the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh, the expanded initiative has been renamed as the "International Accord on Health and Safety for Textile and Garments Industry" or "International Accord" in short.

This initiative will launch its activities from September 1 this year, said an Accord statement on Wednesday. Its head office is situated in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Providing more details, Centre for Workers Solidarity's (BCWS) Executive Director Kalpona Akter said, "The new accord will get the opportunity to further expand their activities. All big brands and buyers have already opted in.

"Another big feature of the new Accord is that it will not allow any third parties such as workers' organisations or factory owners to interfere in the matters of safety complaints."

She added that the present activities of RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) will operate under the new Accord's framework.

However, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association's (BGMEA) Vice President Miran Ali told The Business Standard that the RSC will continue to operate under its present framework to ensure workers' safety in the RMG sector, and no new or foreign organisations will be able to interfere in its activities.

Following the deaths of more than 1,100 workers in the tragic Rana Plaza collapse of 2013, parties concerned created the Accord with Bangladesh in the forefront. The initiative was signed by 228 brands.

Accord then worked for the next five years to ensure that nearly 1,500 RMG factories are providing a safe working environment for their workers from hazards related to fire, electricity and structural issues.

Despite facing some criticism, Accord's initiatives helped Bangladesh's RMG sector get international recognition for its improved safety.

After the government and RMG industry leaders distanced themselves from Accord due to some of their activities, it had decided to wrap up their operations in Bangladesh in 2018.

Around two years ago, Accord made a deal to hand over its responsibilities to RSC. The council is currently monitoring workers' safety issues in the RMG sector, and the Accord has no involvement in their activities.