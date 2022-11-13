Regional disparity rises alongside development: Speakers

Economy

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 10:27 pm

Related News

Regional disparity rises alongside development: Speakers

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 10:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Discrimination, especially regional discrimination, is rising alongside the country's continuous development, economists told a programme on Sunday.

They underscored the need for addressing this disparity and undertaking projects as per the need of the people, at the inaugural event of the PKSF Day 2022 celebrations at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in Dhaka. 

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) observed the PKSF Day with the slogan 'Towards Development with Equity'. 

Gowher Rizvi, international affairs adviser to the prime minister, joined the event as the chief guest via a video message. Sharifa Khan, Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD), was the special guest. 

Citing a study, PKSF Managing Director Nomita Halder said that 74% of the annual development budget for the 'Housing and Civic Service' sector went to six districts in FY 2021-2022, while the remaining 58 districts got only 26%. Jhenaidah, Satkhira, Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur and Barguna each got just 0.20% of the budget, which is among the lowest. 

"Sustainable development, is not possible only by disbursing loans or money among the rural people. For that, the PKSF should work for bringing a great change in 91,000 villages across the country,' Badiar Rahman, first managing director of PKSF said.

He suggested for listening to the demands and needs of the grassroots-level people and undertaking projects accordingly. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will not be attained by undertaking projects as per the will of the donors by taking foreign loans, he added.

Sharifa Khan said it is true that inequality is rising. The government is working to address the issues.

PKSF Former Chairman and Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Mohammed Farashuddin said that the 38,000 micro, small and cottage industries did not get any share of the stimulus package that the government provided for the businesses during Covid. He urged PKSF to provide support to the cottage, micro and small industries by taking loans from the government.

Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said the main goal of PKSF is to establish human dignity for all. At the heart of this approach is a nature of development that is inclusive, participatory and equitable. "Apart from economic growth, we are working to develop human capacity as well," the economist said.

'Bangladesh is making progress in every socio-economic indicator, thanks to the increase in per capita income and steady economic growth. Everyone should work shoulder to shoulder to keep up the progress towards sustainable development and transform

Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country," Gowher Rizvi said. 

He noted that as most PKSF activities are aligned with the SDGs, the government attaches significant priority to PKSF's work.

Top News

disparity / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings