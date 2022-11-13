Regional disparity rises alongside development: Speakers

Discrimination, especially regional discrimination, is rising alongside the country's continuous development, economists told a programme on Sunday.

They underscored the need for addressing this disparity and undertaking projects as per the need of the people, at the inaugural event of the PKSF Day 2022 celebrations at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in Dhaka.

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) observed the PKSF Day with the slogan 'Towards Development with Equity'.

Gowher Rizvi, international affairs adviser to the prime minister, joined the event as the chief guest via a video message. Sharifa Khan, Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD), was the special guest.

Citing a study, PKSF Managing Director Nomita Halder said that 74% of the annual development budget for the 'Housing and Civic Service' sector went to six districts in FY 2021-2022, while the remaining 58 districts got only 26%. Jhenaidah, Satkhira, Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur and Barguna each got just 0.20% of the budget, which is among the lowest.

"Sustainable development, is not possible only by disbursing loans or money among the rural people. For that, the PKSF should work for bringing a great change in 91,000 villages across the country,' Badiar Rahman, first managing director of PKSF said.

He suggested for listening to the demands and needs of the grassroots-level people and undertaking projects accordingly. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will not be attained by undertaking projects as per the will of the donors by taking foreign loans, he added.

Sharifa Khan said it is true that inequality is rising. The government is working to address the issues.

PKSF Former Chairman and Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Mohammed Farashuddin said that the 38,000 micro, small and cottage industries did not get any share of the stimulus package that the government provided for the businesses during Covid. He urged PKSF to provide support to the cottage, micro and small industries by taking loans from the government.

Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said the main goal of PKSF is to establish human dignity for all. At the heart of this approach is a nature of development that is inclusive, participatory and equitable. "Apart from economic growth, we are working to develop human capacity as well," the economist said.

'Bangladesh is making progress in every socio-economic indicator, thanks to the increase in per capita income and steady economic growth. Everyone should work shoulder to shoulder to keep up the progress towards sustainable development and transform

Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country," Gowher Rizvi said.

He noted that as most PKSF activities are aligned with the SDGs, the government attaches significant priority to PKSF's work.