Reduce duties on Bangladeshi export products: DCCI president to Turkish trade minister

Economy

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 06:56 pm

Related News

Reduce duties on Bangladeshi export products: DCCI president to Turkish trade minister

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 06:56 pm
Reduce duties on Bangladeshi export products: DCCI president to Turkish trade minister

Turkey should reduce duties imposed on Bangladeshi export products to increase bilateral ties between the two countries, said Rizwan Rahman, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

He made the remark during a meeting with Dr Mehmet Mus, the trade minister of Turkey, in the Turkish capital Ankara on 2 October, said a press release.

"Although the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Turkey is around $900 million, it has not yet reached the desired level. However, it is possible to increase the existing bilateral trade volume to $2 billion by diversifying products and reducing tax and tariff barriers," he said during the meeting.

The DCCI President called on the entrepreneurs of Turkey to further expand the partnership between the public and private sectors of the two countries for the further expansion of bilateral trade and investment.

He also urged them to invest in the 100 special economic zones and 28 hi-tech parks of Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Rizwan Rahman mentioned that there is considerable potential for further growth of bilateral trade through organising B2B match-making, product exhibitions, seminars, discussions and meetings of the joint economic commission of the two countries.

At present, 78.9% of Bangladeshi products exported to Turkey get tariff benefits, which should be increased, the DCCI president said.

He further said that Bangladesh and Turkey can work together to play a more effective role for the functioning of D-8 in the economic sector.

He said that ceramics and ready-made garments products from Bangladesh have to pay 19% and 17% export duties in Turkey and this should be reduced.

Dr Mehmet Mus, trade minister of Turkey, also said that the trade and investment volume between the two countries are not as expected. "We have to work together to further develop bilateral trade."

Mentioning that Bangladesh is an excellent destination for foreign investors, he said that several Turkish companies have already successfully expanded their operations through investment in Bangladesh.

"Such success of Turkish companies will encourage more companies to invest in Bangladesh," the minister said.

Masud Mannan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey, was also present during the meeting.

Bangladeshi export products / Bangladeshi Export / Bangladeshi Exports / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

6h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

10h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

10h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

1h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

1h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

1h | Videos
Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch