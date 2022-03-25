Oman keen to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 06:59 pm

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 06:59 pm
An Omani delegation would visit Bangladesh to explore investment opportunities, said the country's Under-Secretary Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy.

The visiting Under-Secretary expressed his country's interest in response to Foreign Minister AK Momen's proposal for Omani investment in ICT, high-tech parks, shipbuilding, tourism, etc in the exclusive economic zone.

Al Harthy paid a courtesy call on Momen at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday.

He  further informed the minister that the both sides already agreed to form a Bangladesh- Oman Business Forum to augment bilateral trade and business between Bangladesh and Oman.

During his visit, the undersecretary briefed the minister about the bilateral discussions they held with the Bangladesh delegation led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. 

They also exchanged views about the new areas of collaboration between the two countries like contract farming, food security, blue economy, shipbuilding, ICT and ITES, climate change and environment etc. 

The foreign minister urged the undersecretary to enhance cooperation through tourism and people to people contracts, and enhanced exchange of visits between the trade bodies and business delegations between the two countries. 

The undersecretary apprised the Foreign Minister about the signing of the visa exemption agreement between the two countries 'diplomats and officials and added that visa procedures will be simplified for the tourists and visitors as well. In this context, the Under-Secretary requested the Foreign Minister to kindly look into the issues Omani Airlines Al Salam is facing with regard to increase of frequency.

The foreign minister expressed happiness at the satisfactory talks held at the second bilateral meeting and urged the undersecretary to arrange a high-level visit between Bangladesh and Oman.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation in the UN system and other global bodies especially supporting the cause of the forcibly displaced Myanmar.

