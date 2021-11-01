Labour ministry to honour 30 factories with ‘Green Factory Award’

Economy

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 05:56 pm

Photo: Rehman Asad
Photo: Rehman Asad

The Ministry of Labour and Employment will confer "Green Factory Award" on 30 factories in six sectors for the first time to commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a more remarkable manner.

On 8 December, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the chief guest, will virtually present the awards to the recipients.

The factories have been selected based on their environmental and institutional compliance, and innovative activities. Fifteen factories have been selected from the apparel sector, four from the tea sector, two from the tannery sector, and three each from plastic and pharmaceuticals sectors.

The Green Factory Award has been introduced to encourage local factories for using environmentally-friendly technologies and employing a skilled workforce in a safe and decent working environment, protecting the environment from pollution, and maintaining compliance with international standards.

 

