Apex wins Green Factory Award 2020

Corporates

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 07:40 pm

Related News

Apex wins Green Factory Award 2020

The initiative recognizes the ongoing efforts of Bangladeshi companies to curb the adverse practices of global warming and address the impacts of climate change

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Apex wins Green Factory Award 2020
Apex wins Green Factory Award 2020

Apex has received the "Green Factory Award 2020" from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Bangladesh for their contribution to making the environment more livable and sustainable through their green initiatives at the factory, states a press release. 

The initiative recognizes the ongoing efforts of Bangladeshi companies to curb the adverse practices of global warming and address the impacts of climate change.

This adds another feather in the cap of a continuous journey towards sustainability where they already had major milestones including the first-ever LWG Gold certified tannery in Bangladesh, the LEED Gold Standard certification from the US Green Building Council, ISO 14001 certification in Environment Management Systems, DoE certified Green category factory from the Government of Bangladesh.

At Apex, concern for the environment and sustainability initiatives lies at the core of their operations.

Apex ensures sustainable development practices throughout the manufacturing processes, including waste management, reducing air and noise pollution, and constantly improving their green efforts as part of environmental responsibility.

apex / ‘Green Factory Award’

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

7h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

9h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

10h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

25m | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

2h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

3h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study