Apex wins Green Factory Award 2020

Apex has received the "Green Factory Award 2020" from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Bangladesh for their contribution to making the environment more livable and sustainable through their green initiatives at the factory, states a press release.

The initiative recognizes the ongoing efforts of Bangladeshi companies to curb the adverse practices of global warming and address the impacts of climate change.

This adds another feather in the cap of a continuous journey towards sustainability where they already had major milestones including the first-ever LWG Gold certified tannery in Bangladesh, the LEED Gold Standard certification from the US Green Building Council, ISO 14001 certification in Environment Management Systems, DoE certified Green category factory from the Government of Bangladesh.

At Apex, concern for the environment and sustainability initiatives lies at the core of their operations.

Apex ensures sustainable development practices throughout the manufacturing processes, including waste management, reducing air and noise pollution, and constantly improving their green efforts as part of environmental responsibility.