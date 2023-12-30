Interfaith Leaders Champion Science-Based Solutions for Climate Change and Food Security in Bangladesh

Economy

Press Release
30 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 06:57 pm

Related News

Interfaith Leaders Champion Science-Based Solutions for Climate Change and Food Security in Bangladesh

Press Release
30 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 06:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a critical step towards advancing science-based solutions, Farming Future Bangladesh (FFB) organised an expert elicitation program involving interfaith leaders to address climate change, food security, global health, agribiotechnology, and misinformation. 

The event, titled "Engaging Inter-Faith Leaders: Insights on Climate Change, Food Security, Global Health, Agribiotechnology, and Misinformation." held on December 30th at Sheraton Dhaka, convened renowned faith leaders from Muslim, Christian, Hindu, and Buddhist communities, to unlock the transformative potential of interfaith collaboration in promoting science-based solutions.  

Faith leaders, esteemed stakeholders of FFB, have been instrumental in supporting interventions aimed at overcoming barriers to access to innovation in the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We recognize the influential role of inter-faith communities  in addressing and dispelling myths and misinformation, informed decision-making, and creating an environment conducive to science-based solutions," said Arif Hossain, CEO and Executive Director of FFB, 

In the workshop, experts discussed recent climate solutions, dispelled health-related myths, and highlighted the rigorous scientific processes behind safe and effective agricultural innovations like GMOs and Genome Editing.

Since the inception of its activities in Bangladesh, FFB has actively involved Muslim faith leaders and Shariah experts. The insights gained from this expert elicitation program will empower FFB and its allies with a comprehensive understanding of engaging interfaith leaders to address global challenges with science-based solutions in Bangladesh and the global south.

Interfaith harmony / science

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

4h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

10h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

10h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

1h | Videos
Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

4h | Videos
Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

Cargo ships will have to pass an additional route of 600 km

4h | Videos
Inflation hurts common people in 2023. How will 2024 go?

Inflation hurts common people in 2023. How will 2024 go?

33m | Videos