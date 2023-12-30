Interfaith Leaders Champion Science-Based Solutions for Climate Change and Food Security in Bangladesh

In a critical step towards advancing science-based solutions, Farming Future Bangladesh (FFB) organised an expert elicitation program involving interfaith leaders to address climate change, food security, global health, agribiotechnology, and misinformation.

The event, titled "Engaging Inter-Faith Leaders: Insights on Climate Change, Food Security, Global Health, Agribiotechnology, and Misinformation." held on December 30th at Sheraton Dhaka, convened renowned faith leaders from Muslim, Christian, Hindu, and Buddhist communities, to unlock the transformative potential of interfaith collaboration in promoting science-based solutions.

Faith leaders, esteemed stakeholders of FFB, have been instrumental in supporting interventions aimed at overcoming barriers to access to innovation in the country.

"We recognize the influential role of inter-faith communities in addressing and dispelling myths and misinformation, informed decision-making, and creating an environment conducive to science-based solutions," said Arif Hossain, CEO and Executive Director of FFB,

In the workshop, experts discussed recent climate solutions, dispelled health-related myths, and highlighted the rigorous scientific processes behind safe and effective agricultural innovations like GMOs and Genome Editing.

Since the inception of its activities in Bangladesh, FFB has actively involved Muslim faith leaders and Shariah experts. The insights gained from this expert elicitation program will empower FFB and its allies with a comprehensive understanding of engaging interfaith leaders to address global challenges with science-based solutions in Bangladesh and the global south.